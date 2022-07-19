Video scouting report: Juraj Slafkovský’s game under the microscope

Juraj Slafkovský offers a unique package of skills, which could be refined and surrounded with complementary tools to help him become a special player.

In this video scouting report, I break down Slafkovský’s historical production and provide data and footage collected from three of his games — one from his Liiga season (March 9 vs. JYP), one from the Finnish pro league’s playoffs (April 20 vs. Tappara), and one international game from his impressive IIHF Men’s World Championship (May 24 vs. Denmark).

As he stands, Slafkovský projects as a top-six forechecking winger, but with improvements to his hockey sense, his skating mechanics, and his deceptiveness, the Montreal Canadiens could have a bona fide top-line playmaking forward with the ability to change the course of a game.

Timestamps:

0:00 — Introduction + production comparisons

6:19 — Data collected from all three games tracked

8:50 — Goal-scoring highlights from the Olympics

11:05 — Puck-protection mechanics

15:00 — Effort level in all three zones

18:09 — Skating

21:10 — Skill-blending, playmaking

22:52 — Net-front game

23:29 — Hockey sense deficiencies

25:40 — Recap of strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection

A similar video on Filip Mešár will be out in the next few days, so make sure to follow me on Twitter @HadiK_Scouting to keep up with these video reports, as I’ll be going through each of the Habs’ 11 2022 NHL Draft picks and breaking down their strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection.