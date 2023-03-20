Montreal Canadiens assign Emil Heineman to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Emil Heineman to the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the season, the team announced on Monday.

Les Canadiens ont affecté l'attaquant Emil Heineman au Rocket de Laval. Il participera à l'entraînement de ce matin.



It was a move that mirrors what they did last season when they brought him over. However, Heineman was injured and could not participate in the team’s playoff run. This year, he should be expected to play his first North American professional games. It was a move that was expected, including by EOTP’s Patrik Bexell.

The Rocket need forwards. With so many of their top players recalled to the NHL, there is a lack of skill in Laval right now as they are searching for goals. They have been forced to rely on ECHL call ups and players signed to contracts after finishing university. Heineman will surely help out offensively and on the power play, but it may take him some time to get up to speed.

Jayden Struble will also be at practice this week for his first full week with the team. The Rocket have three games this week, hosting Bridgeport and Milwaukee on Wednesday and Friday before heading to Manitoba on Sunday.

Heineman, 21, had eight goals and seven assists in 35 SHL games for Leksands IF. He also went pointless in three playoff games.