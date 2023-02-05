Rocket @ Marlies highlights: Laval heads into the All-Star break with a big win

The Laval Rocket bounced back from a tough loss on Friday night to defeat the Toronto Marlies 7-3 at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday evening.

It was their last game before the All-Star break. The team will not practice until February 9 as the AHL’s All Stars head to Laval for Sunday’s Skill Competition followed by the All-Star Classic tournament on Monday night. Both events will be held at Place Bell.

Laval got off to a quick start with three first period goals to open up a 3-0 lead. Madison Bowey, playing his second game after returning from a long injury layoff, scored his second goal of the season just 1:11 into the game, beating Keith Petruzzelli.

The Rocket added two more goals late in the period. First Peter Abbandonato scored his ninth of the season at the 16:27 mark.

Son deuxième but du week-end!

His second goal of the w-e! #GoRocket https://t.co/tdKS8Z0D6t pic.twitter.com/RPky17N4I3 — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 4, 2023

That was followed up just 1:17 later by Pierrick Dubé’s third goal of the season.

It was an eventful first period for Bowey who ended it with a goal, an assist on Dubé’s goal and two minor penalties.

Early in the second period, Bobby McMann scored his first of two goals in the game with a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1.

Laval pulled away again, however. Brandon Gignac scored his fifth goal of the season to restore the three goal lead.

On reprend 3 buts d’avance

We re-take a 3 goal lead! #GoRocket https://t.co/LUohoAywlO pic.twitter.com/6GobvsdYRf — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 4, 2023

That goal ended Petruzzelli’s night. He allowed four goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Erik Källgren.

Gabriel Bourque, who returned to the lineup this weekend after missing the last week, scored his ninth of the season to make it 5-1 just over midway through the second period when Abbandonato’s shot hit off of him and went into the net.

The Marlies pushed back with Dryden Hunt scoring with under five minutes left in the second period to make it 5-2.

The game stayed that way until late in the third period. McMann scored his second of the game with 2:45 remaining as the Marlies pulled Källgren for the extra attacker. That made the score 5-3, but it was as close as the Marlies got.

Laval scored twice into the empty net to close out the game in the final minutes. Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylönen scored those insurance markers. Ylönen also had two assists in the game for a three-point night.

Toronto outshot Laval 37-26. Cayden Primeau made 34 saves for the win in his 100th career AHL game.

Both teams went 0/3 on the power play.

After the All-Star break, the Rocket will host the Syracuse Crunch on Friday and the Utica Comets on Saturday night.

Lineup

L'alignement pour notre dernier match avant la pause des étoiles!

The lineup for our last game before the all-star break!#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/2vvQLkUWF3 — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 4, 2023

After losing several teeth by taking a puck to the face in Friday’s morning skate, Joël Teasdale returned to the lineup, replacing John Parker-Jones. Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylönen returned from the Montreal Canadiens this weekend.

Mattias Norlinder missed both games this weekend as the Rocket said he was sick. In addition to getting Bowey and Bourque back this weekend, Tory Dello also returned from his injury. Eric Williams was released from his professional try out.

The Rocket saw their point streak end on Friday night, but have not only been pulling away from the teams behind them but also catching teams ahead of them. They still have work to do but have been playing their best hockey and are now getting some bodies back.