Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster

The Laval Rocket announced that Alex Belzile will make his second AHL All Star Classic appearance at Place Bell this weekend.

Notre capitaine est une étoile⭐️

Our captain is an All-Star!



La ligue américaine a annoncé la nomination d’Alex Belzile sur l’équipe des étoiles de la division Nord.

The American Hockey League has announced that Alex Belzile will be part of the North Division All-Star team. pic.twitter.com/AmRGmPavj0 — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 1, 2023

Justin Barron was originally chosen but will not be available for the event as he remains on the NHL roster of the Montreal Canadiens. Belzile, the Laval captain, was sent down during the break and will return to the Rocket lineup this weekend when they play in Toronto against the Marlies on Friday and Saturday.

Belzile has 13 goals and 12 assists in 29 games this season. He has six goals and three assists in his last four AHL games. He will join Anthony Richard as the two representatives of the hometown Rocket.

The Skills Competition will go on Sunday evening while the All Star Classic tournament will be held on Monday night. It is the first time that the AHL All Star Classic will be held in Quebec.