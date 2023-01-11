Anthony Richard, Justin Barron to represent Laval Rocket at the AHL All-Star Classic

Anthony Richard and Justin Barron will represent the host Laval Rocket at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic to be held at Place Bell on February 6.

Richard is currently third in the AHL in goals, and led the AHL prior to being called up to the NHL. He is back with the Rocket right now. He has 18 goals and 13 assists in 27 games and was an obvious pick. Barron will be one of the team’s defencemen. In 25 AHL games, he has seven goals and nine assists. Both players are with their first season with the Rocket.

Barron is currently in the NHL, and if he is not assigned to the AHL prior to the game, he would have to be replaced on the roster.

Other former Canadiens and Rocket on the rosters include former Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet, Gabriel Dumont, Logan Shaw, and Riley Barber.

The skills competition will be held February 5, with the All-Star Classic tournament itself being held February 6 at Place Bell in Laval.