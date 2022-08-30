Laval Rocket sign Brett Stapley to one-year AHL contract

The Laval Rocket have signed forward Brett Stapley to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Stapley, 23, just finished his NCAA career at the University of Denver. He had the option to stay an extra year due to COVID-19, but will instead of starting his professional career.

The 5’10” forward was the Montreal Canadiens’ seventh-round pick (190th overall) in 2018. His rights with the team expired when he chose not to return to the NCAA, but joining the Rocket on an AHL deal allows the organization to continue to watch his development and possibly earn himself an NHL contract.

He joins a very good group in Laval with high expectations. The fact it is a one-way deal shows the faith the team has in him.

Stapley set career highs with 18 goals and 25 assists (43 points) in 41 games last season. In 121 career NCAA games, he had 32 goals and 67 assists (99 points).