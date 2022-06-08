Rocket vs. Thunderbirds: Calder Cup Playoffs Game 3 thread

2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final Game 3: Laval Rocket vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Series tied 1-1

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, AHLtv

Jesse Ylönen was the key factor in getting the Rocket back on even terms with the Thunderbirds in Game 2, with primary points on three of the four goals Laval scored. Despite a couple of loose plays from Cayden Primeau, the goaltender also did his part to make those goals stand up in a 4-2 win.

While the team’s main focus will be on getting a series lead for the first time in the conference final, Montreal Canadiens fans will be paying particular attention to Joshua Roy, who is poised to make his AHL debut after signing an amateur tryout contract following the QMJHL playoffs. He brings a lot of momentum from a very good post-season run in Sherbrooke, and we’ll see how well that works when he’s inserting into high-stakes action at the pro level.