Rocket @ Thunderbirds: Calder Cup Playoffs Game 6 thread

2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final Game 6: Laval Rocket @ Springfield Thunderbirds

Springfield leads series 3-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, AHLtv

If the Laval Rocket are to advance to the Calder Cup final, they will need to have to be the first team in the series to win two straight games. First matters first is to make sure that they win Game 6 on Monday night in Springfield to extend their season.

Because of the 2-3-2 format, and their two wins in Laval, Springfield has a huge advantage with both Games 6 and 7 at home.

Laval head coach Jean-François Houle expects to make some lineup changes for Game 6. Brandon Gignac skated at morning skate, and will take warmup. Houle says it’s likely he will play after missing the last two games. It’s also likely the the team will play Gianni Fairbrother and play with seven defencemen and 11 forwards, which they did in Game 4.

Despite the Rocket penalty kill being a perfect 25/25 in the series, Houle says the team’s indiscipline is costing them. Their key players are expending so much energy while shorthanded, they are fatigued and it was noticeable as Game 5 got deeper into the game on Saturday, despite Laval having several chances to win.

If the Rocket extend the series to Game 7, it will be held on Wednesday.