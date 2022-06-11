Rocket vs. Thunderbirds: Calder Cup Playoffs Game 5 thread

2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final Game 5: Laval Rocket vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Series tied 2-2

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, AHLtv

The Rocket looked completely outclassed in the opening minutes of Game 4 on Friday night, and deserved to be down the two goals the Thunderbirds scored during that display. But Laval managed to get things turned around, sparked by a last-second power-play goal in the first period that helped them reset for the rest of the game.

The pattern repeated itself near the end of the game with the teams tied, as Springfield’s pressure made a winning goal seem inevitable. But a calm play from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard as he collected the puck, worked to get himself behind it in traffic, and got a shot on goal resulted in the deciding moment as the puck made its way through Joel Hofer.

The Springfield goalie didn’t have nearly the same level of poise as he tried to leave the ice, spearing a Rocket player who stood in the way of his exit. Whether that is the reason or not, Hofer will not start tonight’s game, handing the crease to former Rocket netminder Charlie Lindgren. The Rocket will make a few changes of their own as they seek the ideal lineup to face a physical opponent, and the hope is that those can maintain momentum and earn Laval a lead in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time.