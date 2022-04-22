Montreal Canadiens send Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket on Friday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l’attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket.#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/iPhyTVS6fD — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 22, 2022

Harvey-Pinard was recalled to play in Thursday’s Canadiens loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He will likely be in the lineup for the Rocket as they play the Toronto Marlies at Place Bell on Friday night.

A regulation win would clinch Laval’s first playoff berth since the team moved to Quebec. They are in their fifth season, two of which were affected by the pandemic. Laval won the AHL’s Canadian Division last season, but there were no league-wide playoffs.

Even if they do not beat the Marlies on Friday, the path for Laval to the post-season is relatively simple. A regulation win in any of their three remaining games against Toronto, or a win and any loss by Toronto in their remaining games would be enough to clinch.

The Rocket are currently in second spot in the AHL’s North Division.