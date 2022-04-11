 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jesse Ylönen reassigned to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have returned the winger to the AHL.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: APR 05 Senators at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Jesse Ylönen has been reassigned to the Laval Rocket.

Ylönen had been recalled following a series of injuries to the forward corps. With that no longer a concern, the Habs have returned him to the AHL.

Playing his first game of the most recent stint on March 27, he had one goal and two assists in his seven games with the team, making an impression with his offensive tools. The decision must have been made that he was more valuable to the minor-league team as it eyes a playoff berth and perhaps a long playoff run than seeing out the season in a depth role in the NHL.

Ylönen has 30 points in 45 AHL games at the time of his recall, and rejoins the team currently occupying the second seed in the North Division with nine games to play in the regular season.

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 73: Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

View all 7 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...