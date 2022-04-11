Jesse Ylönen reassigned to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Jesse Ylönen has been reassigned to the Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Jesse Ylönen au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have reassigned forward Jesse Ylönen to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2022

Ylönen had been recalled following a series of injuries to the forward corps. With that no longer a concern, the Habs have returned him to the AHL.

Playing his first game of the most recent stint on March 27, he had one goal and two assists in his seven games with the team, making an impression with his offensive tools. The decision must have been made that he was more valuable to the minor-league team as it eyes a playoff berth and perhaps a long playoff run than seeing out the season in a depth role in the NHL.

Ylönen has 30 points in 45 AHL games at the time of his recall, and rejoins the team currently occupying the second seed in the North Division with nine games to play in the regular season.