Montreal Canadiens send Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket

More roster shuffling as players return from injury

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The roster spot was needed because Paul Byron will be returning to the lineup from injured reserve. This would indicate that Jeff Petry is able to play after the team announced he was day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

With Schueneman being sent down, the Canadiens only have six defenceman on the roster. Schueneman is the only option that did not require waivers, and he was a healthy scratch in the team’s win against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Rocket are currently in Rochester to face off against the Americans in the first of three games on a road trip that will see them going to Pennsylvania after Wednesday’s game. It is not known whether Schueneman is expected to meet the team on this road trip, or if the will return to Montreal with the Canadiens following the game in Vancouver.

