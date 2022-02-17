Montreal Canadiens send Michael McNiven to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent goaltender Michael McNiven back to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket.

Le gardien Michael McNiven a été cédé au @RocketLaval.



Goaltender Michael McNiven has been assigned to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 17, 2022

McNiven had been on injured reserve since making his NHL debut against the Minnesota Wild on January 24. Him being sent down means that he would be healthy enough to suit up for the Rocket. With Andrew Hammond and Samuel Montembeault in the NHL, McNiven wasn’t needed there.

The Rocket are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and signed Louis-Philip Guindon to a try out contract just days after releasing him, indicating that a goaltender was likely among the four reported players who entered protocol. Their game on Wednesday against the Belleville Senators was postponed, and they are scheduled to play the Syracuse Crunch in Syracuse on Friday.

If the Rocket did not return any additional positive tests, it is believed that game will go forward as scheduled. Laval will then head to Rochester and Toronto for back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday.