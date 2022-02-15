 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Laval Rocket place five people in COVID-19 protocol, at least one game postponed

Wednesday’s game will not be played as scheduled.

By Jared Book
AHL: OCT 30 Rochester Americans at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Laval Rocket have announced that Wednesday’s game against the Belleville Senators has been postponed as four players and one staff member have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The team was scheduled to travel to Belleville on Tuesday as Wednesday launched a series of four games in six days. There is no word about how this will affect other games this week.

The team’s schedule was already condensed due to postponed games. Wednesday was supposed to start a string of 15 games in 25 days, a very busy schedule for the AHL. Most of the postponed games came from either the border crossing uncertainty around the holidays or outbreaks with other teams.

Laval is currently on a three-game winning streak and moved into third spot in the AHL’s North Division. Their next games are currently scheduled for Friday in Syracuse, Sunday in Rochester, and Monday and Wednesday in Toronto. Their next home game is Friday February 25 against the Senators.

