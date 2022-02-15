Laval Rocket place five people in COVID-19 protocol, at least one game postponed

The Laval Rocket have announced that Wednesday’s game against the Belleville Senators has been postponed as four players and one staff member have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Quatre joueurs et un membre du personnel ont été placés sur le protocole de la COVID-19. #GoRocket https://t.co/cJvbIUMWMc — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 15, 2022

The team was scheduled to travel to Belleville on Tuesday as Wednesday launched a series of four games in six days. There is no word about how this will affect other games this week.

The team’s schedule was already condensed due to postponed games. Wednesday was supposed to start a string of 15 games in 25 days, a very busy schedule for the AHL. Most of the postponed games came from either the border crossing uncertainty around the holidays or outbreaks with other teams.

Laval is currently on a three-game winning streak and moved into third spot in the AHL’s North Division. Their next games are currently scheduled for Friday in Syracuse, Sunday in Rochester, and Monday and Wednesday in Toronto. Their next home game is Friday February 25 against the Senators.