Rem Pitlick clears waivers, will be assigned to the Laval Rocket

Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick has cleared waivers and was assigned to the Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont cédé Rem Pitlick au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned Rem Pitlick to the Laval Rocket. #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/uVSxn83t3I — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 8, 2022

Pitlick, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens last season. In 46 games, he had nine goals and 17 assists. He was signed to a two-year contract this summer, and his cap hit is $1.1 million. The contract is a one-way deal, which means that he would make the same salary in the minors. It made it unlikely that someone would claim him.

His entire cap hit will come off of the NHL salary cap as it is below $1,125,000.

He will be expected to be a major contributor for the Rocket. The team is desperate for someone to finish chances, and Pitlick definitely fits that bill. His ability to play centre or wing will also give Jean-François Houle some flexibility.

He has played seven games this season and has no points. Last year, prior to being placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild, he had six goals and five assists in 20 games. This season, he has not had the same opportunities due to increased forward depth in the organization. He has 15 goals and 24 assists in 84 career NHL games.

Pitlick last played in the AHL during the 2020-21 season where he had eight goals and two assists in eight games with the Chicago Wolves. In his career, he has 28 goals and 18 assists in 71 AHL games.