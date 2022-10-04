Montreal Canadiens cut seven players from training camp

The Montreal Canadiens have made their second significant round of cuts from training camp before the team’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadiens have cut seven players from training camp.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/dmvtP8WfpA — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 4, 2022

Seven players have been sent to the Laval Rocket or placed on waivers. Filip Mesar and Mattias Norlinder are on NHL contracts and were sent to Laval.

Alex Belzile, Anthony Richard, and Mitchell Stephens were placed on waivers by the team with the goal to send them to the Rocket.

Kevin Poulin and Xavier Simoneau, who are on AHL contracts, were also sent back to Laval.

There are now 37 players remaining in camp, including injured players. Most of these players will be travelling to Gander, Newfoundland and Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick, but there could be players sent down after Tuesday’s game or placed on waivers on Wednesday afternoon to cut the roster even further.

The Canadiens will play two final pre-season games against the Ottawa Senators as part of the 2020 and 2021 Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 winner had their game postponed.