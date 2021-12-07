Montreal Canadiens send Mattias Norlinder to Laval, recall Corey Schueneman

The Montreal Canadiens have announced they have sent defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the Laval Rocket and have recalled Corey Schueneman.

Les Canadiens ont prêté le défenseur Mattias Norlinder au Rocket de Laval, dans l'AHL, en plus de procéder au rappel du défenseur Corey Schueneman.



The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL’s Laval Rocket, and have recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 7, 2021

Unlike the first time Norlinder got sent to Laval, this is not a conditioning stint. After December 1, the rules do change for European prospects, which was confirmed by Nicolas Cloutier on Monday when he spoke to Norlinder’s agent.

En passant, Norlinder pourrait jouer dans la Ligue américaine après le 1er décembre, me confirme son agent.

«Avec l'accord de transfert en place, ce serait techniquement possible. Mais il est commun de laisser le joueur retourner en Suède pour finir sa saison.» — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 6, 2021

This will allow Norlinder to get used to the North American style of play. It must also be noted that Frölunda has played almost their entire season without him, and his adjustment back to that team may have resulted in less playing time than he would have had normally.

Norlinder has one assist in six NHL games this season. He had no points in his three games with the Rocket this season.

Schueneman was first recalled when the team announced Jeff Petry would not be available with an injury, but was sent back when it became clear that Chris Wideman and Brett Kulak would be available.

He has two goals and five assists in 18 AHL games this season. If he were to get into an NHL game, it would be his first career NHL game.

Update: Dominique Ducharme says the current plan is for Mattias Norlinder to play three games with the Rocket, and then a decision will be made regarding his future.

Dominique Ducharme says that Mattias Norlinder will play the next three games in Laval, and then a decision will be made on what will be best for his development.



Mentions that Laval is an option for the rest of the season. — Jared Book (@jaredbook) December 7, 2021

The team also announced that Laurent Dauphin and Kale Clague will play against the Lightning. Jeff Petry and Joel Armia remain out.

Arpon Basu of The Athletic also has more details on why Laval is an option for Norlinder