Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval, Corey Schueneman sent down

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau, and head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Primeau will start Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Defenceman Corey Schueneman was sent back to the Laval Rocket, with the news that Mattias Norlinder will finish the season in Sweden.

Primeau is in the middle of six straight starts in the AHL, going 4-1-1 in those games. In 16 games with Laval, Primeau is 8-6-1 with a 2.77 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. He has played two NHL games this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.82 goals against average and .877 save percentage.

Ducharme also mentioned that Primeau will be sent down after Thursday’s game and that Samuel Montembeault will get a start on the team’s next road trip. This comes after the Canadiens’ head coach admitted that Jake Allen had been playing too much recently. Allen has played 23 of the Canadiens’ 30 games this season. He has a 5-15-2 record with a 3.10 goals against average and .903 save percentage.

Montembeault has a 1-4-1 record in eight games (five starts) with a 3.65 GAA and .897 save percentage.