Canadiens recall Cole Caufield, assign Alex Belzile to Laval

It seems that Cole Caufield’s short stint in Laval showed the Montreal Canadiens brass all they needed, as they announced today he has been brought back up to the big club. Going the other way is Alex Belzile, who will replace him in the Laval Rocket lineup.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel de Cole Caufield du @RocketLaval. Alex Belzile a été cédé au club de la Ligue américaine.



The Canadiens have recalled Cole Caufield from the Laval Rocket. Alex Belzile has been assigned to Laval.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RsTF6kS1kQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2021

Caufield notched two goals and three assists over six games in Laval, including the tying goal in yesterday’s epic comeback by the Rocket. After struggling to start the season in Montreal, the hope is that this detour in Laval gets his production going at the next level. He had nine shots and a shootout goal in Wednesday’s game, and has had time to get back to the basics that have made him successful.

No word yet on whether he’s suiting up tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it seems likely even with a short turnaround after playing yesterday. The Canadiens do not have many other options at forward due to injuries.

Caufield had one assist in 10 NHL games prior to being sent down.