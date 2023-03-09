Canadiens vs. Rangers Top Six Minutes: Ranger Danger

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Guhle is back.
- Dvorak and Harris are gone.
- ‘Tis the season.
First period
- Thirty-five seconds in and Guhle wastes not time letting everyone know he’s back and good to go.
- Lafrenière answers back three minutes later.
- No biggie. The Habs are gonna make the Rangers work tonight. It’s what they do (lately).
- And I smell an Anderson goal tonight.
Guaranteed.Most likely.
- A too many men penalty, guys? Taking one of the dumbest penalties is not making them work for it. What’s next? Puck over glass?
- Monty was down but luckily Matheson’s stick got in on the action and we’re still tied.
- Belzile with a quick, beautiful release and we’re back in the lead! Way to make yourself comfy with the big league, Alex.
- Kane with a sharp angle shot off the post. A little too close for comfort during the dying seconds of the period.
Second period
- Trouba ties it up 48 seconds in. Not fair, man. You didn’t give us time to get warmed up.
- Suzuki takes a hit from Miller and ends up in the boards. Where’s the damn bubble wrap?! We need heavy duty bubble wrap STAT!
- Guhle breaks up the play in the Habs zone before charging down the ice only to be denied by Shesterkin seconds later. Dude is taking all things into his own hands tonight.
- Drouin drops the puck and leaves it for Hoffman making Shesterkin have to leave his net to make the save. Nothing exciting really, just a nice drop pass by Jo to show why he’s third in assists on the team. It’s not his fault Hoffman couldn’t finish the play.
- Anderson with a shorty and we’re back on top baby! I knew it!
- Then Kane follows it up with a power-play goal before time runs out. We just can’t have nice things can we?
- And there’s the puck over glass penalty. No need to prove me right on that one, Rem.
Third period
- Kreider tries to lay the body to RHP but ends up in a ball in the corner. I can’t be the only one laughing at that. Now’s he’s heading to the bench. Could be a knee thing. Oh hello... karma, is that you?
- Pitlick fights his way to Shesterkin and gets a shot off but Shesterkin had the glove ready.
- We have quite a bit of back and forth action going on here. You got this, Monty.
- Anderson on a breakaway... @$%!*
- Here we go to the power play with five minutes left. Perfect time to wrap this thing up if you ask me, fellas.
- Or, you know, we can go to OT.
Overtime
- Guhle almost finishes it. Unfortunately, almost doesn’t count.
- Anderson almost finishes it. But again, almost doesn’t count.
- Lafrenière heads to the box with 1:27 remaining.
- Hoffman off the post! We’re getting closer.
- For the second game in a row we’re heading to a...
Shootout
- Pitlick: Not even close.
- Kakko: Denied
- Suzuki: WTH?! Streak broken
- Zibanejad: Damnit
- Belzile: Bummer
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Habs are never doing that again
2) Let’s see Joe Vrbetic’s power-play skills
1) He’s too fast, the wall can’t catch him
