Thursday Habs Headlines: Johnathan Kovacevic says the Habs are going to “push to the very end”

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Johnathan Kovacevic says that the Habs are not going to phone it in for the remainder of the season and are going to “push to the very end”. [Journal de Montreal]
- If Kent Hughes wants to add any significant assets during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, he’ll have to sacrifice players he values. [The Hockey Writers]
- Can Mike Matheson become a number one full-time defenceman? [TSN690]
- Nick Suzuki still has slick moves up his sleeves. [TSN690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Philadelphia Flyers’ Tony DeAngelo has been suspended for two games for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning’s Corey Perry. [TSN]
- Currently sitting in second place in the Central Division are the Minnesota Wild legitimate Stanley Cup contenders? [Sportsnet]
- Brock McGillis brings together athletes, media and sponsors to launch an initiative to have hockey become a safe sport for the LGBTQ+ community. [Toronto Star]
- We all know how the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff story goes but will their offence be up to the challenge come time for the big dance? [Sportsnet]
- For every college Division I men’s program why isn’t there a women’s equivalent? [ESPN]
- Sidney Crosby says that hosting Make-A-Wish kids puts things into perspective. [NHL]
