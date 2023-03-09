 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[Highlight] Kaiden Guhle’s shoulder looks just fine

A baseball swing has Montreal on the board early.

By Justin Blades
Tampa Bay Lightning v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

If you didn’t know he was back from injury, you do now.

