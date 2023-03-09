Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Kaiden Guhle’s shoulder looks just fine A baseball swing has Montreal on the board early. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 9, 2023, 7:12pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Kaiden Guhle’s shoulder looks just fine Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images If you didn’t know he was back from injury, you do now. Kaiden Guhle are you serious???1-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/xIRCVtLlwQ— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 10, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 65: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers TSM: Ranger Danger [Highlight] Kaiden Guhle’s shoulder looks just fine Habs vs. Rangers: Game thread View all 6 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Ranger Danger [Highlight] Josh Anderson restores the lead while short-handed [Highlight] Alex Belzile earns himself a three-game goal streak Habs vs. Rangers: Game thread Game 65: Habs vs. Rangers Christian Dvorak out with lower-body injury, Anthony Richard recalled Loading comments...
Loading comments...