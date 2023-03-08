Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Mike Matheson stays away from social media, both to avoid hearing trade rumours and because “for the most part, it’s a lot of negativity.” [Montreal Gazette]
- Could Matheson be a number 1 defenceman? [La Presse]
- Revisiting the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, two years later. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Jayden Struble talks about his growth this year and his potential future with the Habs. [Montreal Hockey Now]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Trade season grades for each team, from multiple A’s to one F. [ESPN]
- The NHL’s 10 biggest disappointments of the 2022-23 season so far. [The Athletic]
- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly underwent successful surgery to stabilize a fractured finger in his left hand. His timeline to return is four weeks. [TSN]
- Jack Hughes is right there with the NHL’s biggest threats. [Sportsnet]
- Rasmus Sandin needed a trade to get his break. [Sportsnet]
- “Every road is different.” Eric Staal talks about his teammate Kotkaniemi. [La Presse]
- Corey Pronman’s latest NHL Draft prospects ranking. [The Athletic]
- The Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) has opened multiple investigations into allegations that some teams and the non-profit companies that run them have been inappropriately bought and sold. [TSN]
- The QMJHL names Mario Cecchini as their new Commissioner. [Daily Faceoff | La Presse]
- Should Quebec City get an NHL team before Houston or Atlanta? [The Hockey News]
- Hockey’s place in Ukraine, one year after the Russian invasion. [RDS]
