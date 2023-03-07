Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Acquired in a trade, Jesse Puljujarvi has finally obtained his work visa after a week in Ottawa, and is joining the Hurricanes tonight. It would be a quick turnaround to get him into game action, so his debut with his new team may have to wait.

That’s little reprieve for the Canadiens who will still be taking on one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, and a team that has lost just three games since January 15. There is a win over Montreal in that run, one the Habs hope to avenge on home ice.

Montreal would have to do that without the services of Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron on the back end. Chris Wideman is back healthy, meaning the emergency condition that allowed Frédéric Allard to make his Habs debut on Sunday is up, and Wideman returns. Carolina will be trying to get their top players out against him at every opportunity, so Montreal will need a good showing from him if they’re going to have a shot at pulling off an upset win.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #56 Jesse Ylönen #68 Mike Hoffman #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #25 Denis Gurianov #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #44 Joel Edmundson #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Justin Barron, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Andrei Svechnikov Sebastian Aho Seth Jarvis Teuvo Teravainen Jesperi Kotkaniemi Martin Necas Jordan Martinook Jordan Staal Jesper Fast Stefan Noesen Paul Stastny Derek Stepan

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jaccob Slavin Brent Burns Brady Skjei Brett Pesce Shayne Gostisbehere Jalen Chatfield