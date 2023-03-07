 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

What game plan can the Canadiens use to slow down the Hurricanes?

By Justin Blades
Carolina Hurricanes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Acquired in a trade, Jesse Puljujarvi has finally obtained his work visa after a week in Ottawa, and is joining the Hurricanes tonight. It would be a quick turnaround to get him into game action, so his debut with his new team may have to wait.

That’s little reprieve for the Canadiens who will still be taking on one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, and a team that has lost just three games since January 15. There is a win over Montreal in that run, one the Habs hope to avenge on home ice.

Montreal would have to do that without the services of Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron on the back end. Chris Wideman is back healthy, meaning the emergency condition that allowed Frédéric Allard to make his Habs debut on Sunday is up, and Wideman returns. Carolina will be trying to get their top players out against him at every opportunity, so Montreal will need a good showing from him if they’re going to have a shot at pulling off an upset win.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #56 Jesse Ylönen
#68 Mike Hoffman #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson
#32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #25 Denis Gurianov
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#44 Joel Edmundson #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:
Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Justin Barron, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Andrei Svechnikov Sebastian Aho Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen Jesperi Kotkaniemi Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook Jordan Staal Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen Paul Stastny Derek Stepan

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jaccob Slavin Brent Burns
Brady Skjei Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere Jalen Chatfield

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Antti Raanta Frederik Andersen

