Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Top Six Minutes: Hurricanes blow through Montreal

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Sooo... they’ve only lost three games since January 15 — the Hurricanes, not the Habs obvs.
- And the Habs haven’t won a game against the Hurricanes since February 29th... 2020.
- Well, no time like the present!
First period
- The Canes could have opened the scoring with a very, very ugly goal as Allen fumbled to stop it. Thankfully that’s where the ugliness ended.
- Pezz snatches up the puck, blows a tire but still gets off an impressive to Belzile but he’s hooked by Staal.
- Here we go. Now’s our chance. It’s power-play time.
- We can wait for an even-strength goal if that’s what you’d rather. Power-play goals are overrated anyway.
- Dvorak takes a hit from Noesen and heads to the room after landing on his shoulder. ‘Cue upper-body injury. Take it easy, Noesen. It’s not like we can take your playoff spot.
- Here we go. Now’s our chance. It’s four-on-four time as one slash cancels out the other.
- Ok, so we’re seriously just going to focus on a full-strength goal. Cool, cool, cool, cool.
- Without having to deal with being hooked, Belzile fools Raanta and opens the scoring!
- In a partial breakaway, Suzuki lands face first into the crossbar. No way I’m the only one who cringed at that one. Pretty sure he’s picking paint out of his teeth.
- Hoffman makes it 2-0!
- Oh dear. We’ve made the Canes angry as they cut the lead in half 15 seconds later.
Second period
- The Habs drove Raanta from the net! No, not really. He’s injured. Let’s hope Andersen is cold. Not our Anderson, their Andersen. Our Anderson is hot. You know I wasn’t going to let that one go.
- Well, even if Andersen is cold, the rest of his team isn’t. Skjei ties it up.
- Not for long though say Mr. Pezz! After finishing a hit on Kotkaniemi, Pezz heads to the net to scoop up a pass by Tierney.
- Things are getting feisty and we’ve got a 4-on-3 on our hands.
- Another blocked shot by RHP. That’s got to be block #102 since he’s been with the big club. Or maybe 33-ish. Close enough.
- Hoffman switches to baseball tactics and tries to bat in the puck. Let’s just stick to hockey, Mike.
Third period
- We start the period in the lead once again. Let’s keep it this time, shall we?
- Edmundson hits Fast and Fast looks totally flabbergasted that he would do such a thing.
- Ylonen fires and hits the post.
- A scramble in front of Allen and we’re tied up again. Looks like goaltender interference to me but what do I know. What does anyone know about goaltender interference really?
- Oh hey! St-Louis thinks the same thing. Challenge time.
- We got it right, Martin! Virtual high five, my man!
- Allen saves it first with a rolling save then Pezz follows it up with his own dive save.
- Fast ties it up with 3:38 left to go. Clearly he never got over his flabbergastedness.
OT
- Some good passing going on with the Habs there looking to end this thing. Not the annoying kind. You know what I’m talking about.
- One minute left and St-Louis calls his timeout. Got our breath now let’s get it done.
- You’d rather go to a shootout? Fine.
Shootout
- Suzuki has a perfect record in shootouts. Can he take all the shots?
- Pitlick: Right through Andersen!
- Burns: Top shelf.
- Suzuki: Naturally.
- Svechnikov: Sorry dude.
- Drouin: Nice try, Jo.
- Teravainen: Damn you.
- Dvorak: Damn you too.
- Aho: We’re still in this thing.
- RHP: That would have been sweet.
- Jarvis: Heehee.
- Anderson: Almost. I still love you, Josh.
- KK: Damn you the most.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) It’s good to get to the bottom of this
2) Some valid points
1) #ERROR
