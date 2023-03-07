Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Top Six Minutes: Hurricanes blow through Montreal

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Sooo... they’ve only lost three games since January 15 — the Hurricanes, not the Habs obvs.

And the Habs haven’t won a game against the Hurricanes since February 29th... 2020.

Well, no time like the present!

First period

The Canes could have opened the scoring with a very, very ugly goal as Allen fumbled to stop it. Thankfully that’s where the ugliness ended.

Pezz snatches up the puck, blows a tire but still gets off an impressive to Belzile but he’s hooked by Staal.

Here we go. Now’s our chance. It’s power-play time.

We can wait for an even-strength goal if that’s what you’d rather. Power-play goals are overrated anyway.

Dvorak takes a hit from Noesen and heads to the room after landing on his shoulder. ‘Cue upper-body injury. Take it easy, Noesen. It’s not like we can take your playoff spot.

Here we go. Now’s our chance. It’s four-on-four time as one slash cancels out the other.

Ok, so we’re seriously just going to focus on a full-strength goal. Cool, cool, cool, cool.

Without having to deal with being hooked, Belzile fools Raanta and opens the scoring!

In a partial breakaway, Suzuki lands face first into the crossbar. No way I’m the only one who cringed at that one. Pretty sure he’s picking paint out of his teeth.

Hoffman makes it 2-0!

Oh dear. We’ve made the Canes angry as they cut the lead in half 15 seconds later.

Second period

The Habs drove Raanta from the net! No, not really. He’s injured. Let’s hope Andersen is cold. Not our Anderson, their Andersen. Our Anderson is hot. You know I wasn’t going to let that one go.

Well, even if Andersen is cold, the rest of his team isn’t. Skjei ties it up.

Not for long though say Mr. Pezz! After finishing a hit on Kotkaniemi, Pezz heads to the net to scoop up a pass by Tierney.

Things are getting feisty and we’ve got a 4-on-3 on our hands.

Another blocked shot by RHP. That’s got to be block #102 since he’s been with the big club. Or maybe 33-ish. Close enough.

Hoffman switches to baseball tactics and tries to bat in the puck. Let’s just stick to hockey, Mike.

Third period

We start the period in the lead once again. Let’s keep it this time, shall we?

Edmundson hits Fast and Fast looks totally flabbergasted that he would do such a thing.

Ylonen fires and hits the post.

A scramble in front of Allen and we’re tied up again. Looks like goaltender interference to me but what do I know. What does anyone know about goaltender interference really?

Oh hey! St-Louis thinks the same thing. Challenge time.

We got it right, Martin! Virtual high five, my man!

Allen saves it first with a rolling save then Pezz follows it up with his own dive save.

Fast ties it up with 3:38 left to go. Clearly he never got over his flabbergastedness.

OT

Some good passing going on with the Habs there looking to end this thing. Not the annoying kind. You know what I’m talking about.

One minute left and St-Louis calls his timeout. Got our breath now let’s get it done.

You’d rather go to a shootout? Fine.

Shootout

Suzuki has a perfect record in shootouts. Can he take all the shots?

Pitlick: Right through Andersen!

Burns: Top shelf.

Suzuki: Naturally.

Svechnikov: Sorry dude.

Drouin: Nice try, Jo.

Teravainen: Damn you.

Dvorak: Damn you too.

Aho: We’re still in this thing.

RHP: That would have been sweet.

Jarvis: Heehee.

Anderson: Almost. I still love you, Josh.

KK: Damn you the most.

