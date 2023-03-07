Tuesday Habs Headlines: Mike Matheson emerges as a leader

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Mike Matheson has confirmed his place as a leader among the defensive group and could be a good successor of Jeff Petry. [RDS]

There have been 53 skaters used for the Canadiens since 2021-22, Matheson makes a huge difference when in the lineup, and an upcoming stretch against playoff teams. [RDS]

Matheson and Jake Allen share the honour of the Molson Cup for the month of February. [Journal de Montreal]

Suiting up with the Habs on Sunday night was a day that Frédéric Allard will remember forever. [Journal de Montreal]

As we start nearing the end of the 2022-23 season, there are still a few Canadiens’ who can set personal highs. [Journal de Montreal]

