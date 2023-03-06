Canadiens return Frédéric Allard to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenseman Frédéric Allard back to the Laval Rocket, announcing the move this afternoon.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Frédéric Allard au Rocket de Laval.



Allard played Sunday for the Canadiens against the Vegas Golden Knights in a losing effort. He played 11:31, mainly paired with Joel Edmundson, but also saw some time with Jordan Harris and Mike Matheson. He was mainly matched against Phil Kessel’s line, and was on the ice for one goal for, and one against.

Allard was recalled initially as the team is dealing with several injuries on their blue line, with Kaiden Guhle, Chris Wideman, and Justin Barron all out of the lineup due to various ailments. The move to send Allard back to the Rocket suggests that one of their currently injured blue liners may be ready to make their return.

The newest addition to the Canadiens organization, received in return for Nathan Schnarr, will now try to settle into the Laval Rocket rotation where there are currently eight defensemen competing for ice time.