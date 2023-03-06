Monday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes says the trade deadline is not a moratorium on trades

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Letting Sean Monahan play while injured diminished his trade value. [Montreal Gazette]
- He made it through the NHL Trade Deadline but the Canadiens need to still consider trading Joel Edmundson sooner rather than later. [The Hockey Writers]
- Pat Hickey talks about his lasting hockey memories after retiring from his 57-year journalism career. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Calgary Flames are moving closer to Connor Bedard than playoff territory. [Sportsnet]
- Nova Scotia women’s team brings home silver at Canada’s Winter Games — the first medal for an Atlantic women’s hockey team in Canada Games history. [CBC]
- Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper shows that he holds his team to a high standard after benching Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point for a full period. [Sportsnet]
- This year’s trade deadline festivities started early and was pretty eventful. Now we wait for the moment of truth. [Toronto Star]
- Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes makes history.
