Canadiens @ Golden Knights Top Six Minutes: Tanking perfection

Pre-Game Thoughts
- No Kaiden Guhle tonight in the latest in the a disastrous season for the Canadiens health-wise.
- Vegas remains an extremely dangerous team, and I have to say it’s a worrying night potentially for Jake Allen.
- I am excited for Frédéric Allard tonight, he was supposed to be in Laval today, but now finds himself suiting for just his second NHL game.
- Hey, the last Predators draft pick who played for the Habs this year scored his first NHL goal, so can lightning strike twice?
First Period
- Oh boy, Craig Button is going to scream at me for 2.5 hours now.
- There’s an odd feeling hanging around this game, I assume mostly because it’s being played at 6pm.
- Andddd the Habs are on the penalty kill, sorry Jake.
- Hey neat, they killed it off!
- Honestly, pretty decent start offensively for the Habs!
- Craig Button loves Nick Suzuki on a nearly unhealthy level, and that’s just fine honestly.
- Colour me surprised at that being the first goal scored in this game so far.
- Vegas coming on strong, buckle up because it could get ugly real quick.
- OH MY JAKE ALLEN.
- Habs make a clean zone exit challenge.
- Or don’t...2-0 Vegas.
- Did Vegas just decide to not end the period?
- Either way, 40 to go!
Second Period
- I was going to make a post to start the second period but got distracted by Danhausen wearing Homer Simpson’s mumu on the AEW PPV.
- Habs have life, got a couple goals in ya too fellas?
- Well, apparently Vegas does as they make it 3-0.
- I’m not wishing for a comeback win, but this is a sloppy looking game from the Habs so far.
- Somehow, I am not confident in their power play being the best way to do that.
- Would not be opposed to see Josh Anderson continue to be a pest to Jonathan Quick.
- I forgot that Anderson also loves playing Vegas, for some reason.
- Even three goals down, the Habs aren’t fading away which is what Marty likely wants.
- Just, you know don’t let the washed goalie get a shutout.
- The effort’s there, but the finish isn’t. Hard to be upset with the effort at least!
- 20 minutes left!
Third Period
- A strong start to the third, would love to see RHP get himself on the scoresheet.
- Because again, Jon Quick is old and a shutout should not happen.
- MIKE MATHESON YOU BEAUT!
- See, I have a power to curse goalies now!
- And now a power play?
- Dare I have any hope?
- They didn’t score, but that’s a strong looking power play from the Habs.
- If you don’t even try to skate for a cleared puck it should negate icing tbh.
- Valiant effort by Gurianov, but it’s 4-1 now sadly.
- BELZILE WITH THE SPEZZA SPECIAL!
- YOU DOWN WITH RHP?!
- This is going to improve the Tank Score folks!
- Craig Button IS FURIOUS that Kovacevic had to fight there, and honestly, yeah.
- Feisty David Savard is the best David Savard.
- Oh Mike Hoffman, what are you doing with that pass sir.
- This ended up being a real fun game eh?
- Outstanding tank game!
- See y’all next on Tuesday!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Can we say Montreal won that trade?
2) They come to play every night
1) Won that trade as well
