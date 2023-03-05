Canadiens @ Golden Knights: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **6:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM PST**

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Golden Knights region: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

If you were unable to watch the first three games of the road trip, or grudgingly stayed up to watch them anyway, you’ll be happy to know that the fourth and final game in the Pacific time zone this week is a matinée in Las Vegas.

Frédéric Allard will be making his Canadiens debut in the contest as he’s on emergency recall to replace Kaiden Guhle. Guhle finished the match versus the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, but a shoulder injury that he sustained at the very end of the opening period seemed to be what’s holding him out of tonight’s action.

It would be something if Stephane Robidas and Martin St-Louis were able to get him playing the offensive style the rest of the Habs blue-liners are. The defenceman had a career high of 29 points in the AHL back in the 2018-19 season, and that total has been dropping ever since. He was a good setup man in his QMJHL days and carried a bit of that ability to the professional ranks, so maybe facing off against Jonathan Quick and Golden Knights will resurface some of that ability.

That’s also an area Joel Edmundson said he wanted to get more involved in over the final few weeks of the season, so be on the lookout for more offensive forays from a player who’s better known for backing up his forwards and trying to keep the puck away from his own net.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #68 Mike Hoffman #14 Nick Suzuki #25 Denis Gurianov #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #82 Frédéric Allard #44 Joel Edmundson

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Justin Barron, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Ivan Barbashev Jack Eichel Jonathan Marchessault Reilly Smith William Karlsson Mike Amadio Paul Cotter Chandler Stephenson Phil Kessel Brett Howden Teddy Blueger Keegan Kolesar

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alec Martinez Alex Pietrangelo Brayden McNabb Shea Theodore Nicolas Hague Zach Whitecloud