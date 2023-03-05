Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Johnny Kovacevic has been one of the top waiver pickups in the league this season. [The Hockey News]

The deadline was quiet, but the moves Kent Hughes didn’t make could be completed in the summer. [The Athletic]

If you missed the news last night, the Canadiens’ newest player, Frédéric Allard, has received an emergency recall to join the team in Las Vegas. [EOTP]

Pat Hickey recounts his top moments dealing with Canadiens coaches during his career. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere