Saturday Habs Headlines: Aftermath

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kent Hughes speaks with the media at the end of deadline day. [Canadiens | La Presse]
- The Habs acquire Frédéric Allard in exchange for Nate Schnarr. [Canadiens]
- Montreal nets a pick and Tony Sund in return for retaining part of Nick Bonino’s salary in a trade between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins. [TSN | Yahoo Sports]
- Another injury has hindered Sean Monahan’s recovery, but he hasn’t been ruled out to return before the end of the season. [TSN | La Presse | Sportsnet]
- Looking back on Pat Hickey’s remarkable career in journalism in his own words and the words of others. [Montreal Gazette | Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Check out every trade made up to and on the deadline. [NHL | TSN]
- Reviewing the league’s winners and losers in this year’s trade deadline. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | ESPN | The Athletic]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs know exactly what they’re up against come springtime, and went all in at the deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Nick and Brett Ritchie become the first pair of brothers to be traded for each other as the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames trade pieces. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet |
- Struggling Flames are cautious at the deadline. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- This year’s deadline was a weirdly quiet one after teams did all their trading early. [Yahoo Sports | Yahoo Sports]
- Evander Kane could be back in the lineup as early as next week. [Sportsnet]
- The Chicago Blackhawks’ trade of Patrick Kane is the very last note at the end of an era. [The Athletic]
