 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Aftermath

Reviewing a quieter deadline than most, looking back on Pat Hickey’s remarkable career, the end of an era in Chicago, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...