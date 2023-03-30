Eyes On The Prize is on the move

As you’re probably aware, Vox Media, the parent company of SB Nation of which Eyes On The Prize has been a part for many years, is ending its support for the majority of hockey sites on its network. Originally announced to end on February 28, that stay was extended to the end of March, giving us more time to plan our next steps.

The next phase involves a transfer of the EOTP domain and its full archive of articles, which dates back to 2009 when the site joined the network, and actually even earlier than that since the site had been established a couple of years prior, over to the current team of writers to take to a new platform.

Thanks wholly to the donations we received from you through our Patreon and GoFundMe campaigns, we have the means to set things up at a new home. With SB Nation beginning the necessary steps for the site transfers this evening, that move is going to happen today.

It’s all going to be a process. The archive probably won’t be available for a few days and some parts of the new operation are still under construction. But we have the two most important aspects taken care of: a new platform where we can publish articles, and a robust commenting system for everyone to discuss the latest happenings with the Montreal Canadiens.

Outside of switching to a new platform, little else will change on the editorial side. We’ll still have our usual Habs Headlines articles to start your day, Canadiens game previews, recaps of the Laval Rocket’s last-ditch attempt to make the AHL Playoffs, our Top Six Minutes posts that feature the best of your comments about the games, and we even have several NHL Draft profiles in the pipeline as attention is about to switch to the new crop of prospects the Canadiens will be adding to an already deep pool.

While we will soon be receiving this familiar habseyesontheprize.com domain, for now we’ll be running with a temporary one for the new site, making a seamless transition when the switch is complete.

Come join us, and your fellow EOTP community members, at https://www.habseotp.com/!