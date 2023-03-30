 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Jordan Harris learns there’s less protection in the NHL

In today’s links, Harris surprised by how often you get hit in the face in the NHL, Williams pokes fun at Pezzetta’s celebration tribute, where does Harvey-Pinard fit next season, Bettman to rethink Pride Nights, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jordan Harris is still getting used to the less protection that comes with wearing half a visor instead of a full cage. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is making it hard for the Canadiens to decide to play him anywhere but the NHL next season but where will he fit in? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Dave “Tiger” Williams gives feedback on Michael Pezzetta’s game-winning shootout goal ride-the-stick celebration saying “he wasn’t very good at it”. [Sportsnet]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Gary Bettman said the league is going to have to re-evaluate NHL Pride Night during the off-season. [NY Post]
  • With less than 10 games to go, the final wild-card spots are still up for grabs. [The Hockey News]
  • A deep dive into Jason Bukala’s top five prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. [Sportsnet]
  • Top NCAA goal-scorer Jason Polin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. [NHL.com]
  • Two Saskatchewan U18 girls’ hockey teams were physically drained after finishing up their season with an eight-period game. [CTV News]

