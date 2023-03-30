Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jordan Harris is still getting used to the less protection that comes with wearing half a visor instead of a full cage. [Montreal Gazette]
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is making it hard for the Canadiens to decide to play him anywhere but the NHL next season but where will he fit in? [The Hockey Writers]
- Dave “Tiger” Williams gives feedback on Michael Pezzetta’s game-winning shootout goal ride-the-stick celebration saying “he wasn’t very good at it”. [Sportsnet]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Gary Bettman said the league is going to have to re-evaluate NHL Pride Night during the off-season. [NY Post]
- With less than 10 games to go, the final wild-card spots are still up for grabs. [The Hockey News]
- A deep dive into Jason Bukala’s top five prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. [Sportsnet]
- Top NCAA goal-scorer Jason Polin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. [NHL.com]
- Two Saskatchewan U18 girls’ hockey teams were physically drained after finishing up their season with an eight-period game. [CTV News]
