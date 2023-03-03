Canadiens @ Ducks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST**

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Ducks region: Bally Sports West

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

You may also be interested in watching Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats take on the Winnipeg ICE and Zach Benson on TSN4 at 8:00 PM EST.

The Canadiens’ roster wasn’t impacted by the minor moves made on deadline day — Joel Edmundson, Christian Dvorak, Jonathan Drouin, and a few other members who had been named in trade speculation are all still with the team — so things stay largely intact from the group that played last night in Los Angeles. The shoulder injury for Justin Barron will keep him out of the game, however, so Chris Tierney will be drawing back in for a standard 12-forward, six-defenceman approach.

Anaheim, meanwhile, saw fairly significant change with Dmitry Kulikov and John Klingberg joining new teams. While it was once the dream for Montreal’s lineup at one time in recent history, Nathan Beaulieu serving as a top-pairing player for the Ducks isn’t the recipe for success in the NHL, so the Habs should be able to attack the Ducks at will.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #68 Mike Hoffman #14 Nick Suzuki #25 Denis Gurianov #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Justin Barron, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Anaheim Ducks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Ryan Strome Trevor Zegras Troy Terry Max Jones Derek Grant Jakob Silfverberg Frank Vatrano Isac Lundestrom Sam Carrick Maxime Comtois Mason MacTavish Brett Leason

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Cam Fowler Nathan Beaulieu Simon Benoit Kevin Shattenkirk Scott Harrington Colton White