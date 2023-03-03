 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Ducks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can the Habs escape California with a winning record?

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Anaheim Ducks

How to watch

Start time: **10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST**
In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Ducks region: Bally Sports West
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

You may also be interested in watching Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats take on the Winnipeg ICE and Zach Benson on TSN4 at 8:00 PM EST.

The Canadiens’ roster wasn’t impacted by the minor moves made on deadline day — Joel Edmundson, Christian Dvorak, Jonathan Drouin, and a few other members who had been named in trade speculation are all still with the team — so things stay largely intact from the group that played last night in Los Angeles. The shoulder injury for Justin Barron will keep him out of the game, however, so Chris Tierney will be drawing back in for a standard 12-forward, six-defenceman approach.

Anaheim, meanwhile, saw fairly significant change with Dmitry Kulikov and John Klingberg joining new teams. While it was once the dream for Montreal’s lineup at one time in recent history, Nathan Beaulieu serving as a top-pairing player for the Ducks isn’t the recipe for success in the NHL, so the Habs should be able to attack the Ducks at will.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#68 Mike Hoffman #14 Nick Suzuki #25 Denis Gurianov
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson
#32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:
Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Justin Barron, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Anaheim Ducks projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Ryan Strome Trevor Zegras Troy Terry
Max Jones Derek Grant Jakob Silfverberg
Frank Vatrano Isac Lundestrom Sam Carrick
Maxime Comtois Mason MacTavish Brett Leason

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Cam Fowler Nathan Beaulieu
Simon Benoit Kevin Shattenkirk
Scott Harrington Colton White

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
John Gibson Lukas Dostal

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 62: Montreal Canadiens @ Anaheim Ducks

View all 4 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...