Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Denis Gurianov blasts his first goal as a Hab The newcomer has the Canadiens' back in the game. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 3, 2023, 12:52am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Denis Gurianov blasts his first goal as a Hab Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Now that was a slapshot. DEAR LORD, THIS SHOT BY DENIS GURIANOV... pic.twitter.com/36TRfEGQPE— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 3, 2023
