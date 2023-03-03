The New York Islanders got a head start on the NHL Trade Deadline days before the All-Star Game, adding Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. Since then, nearly every other playoff team — and some several points outside a spot — have joined in for what has been one of the wildest lead-ups to the final day to move players before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Jakob Chychrun has finally found a new home in Ottawa. Patrick Kane now plays for the New York Rangers, as does Vladimir Tarasenko. Timo Meier is in New Jersey, Ryan O’Reilly is a Maple Leaf, and Nino Niederraiter has joined the Winnipeg Jets.

With just hours left to go, there aren’t as many rental players left available, but many of the teams that added pieces early need to decide if they want to match the transactions made by competitors since, and a few teams that have yet to do anything are scouring the list of available players for someone to give them an edge. With those dynamics still in play, there should still be a handful of trades made before 3 PM Eastern Time today.

Top players available (via TSN , as of Thursday night)

James van Riemsdyk (PHI)

Brock Boeser (VAN)

Joel Edmundson (MTL)

Dmitry Kulikov (ANA)

John Klingberg (ANA)

J.T. Miller (VAN)

Max Domi (CHI)

Filip Zadina (DET)

Jakub Vrana (DET)

Justin Holl (TOR)

Conor Sheary (WSH)

Nick Seeler (PHI)

Jordan Greenway (MIN)

Andreas Athanasiou (CHI)

Sean Monahan (MTL)