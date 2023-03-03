Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Nick Suzuki’s line found their bearings again in February. [Radio-Canada | Google Translate]

Xavier Simoneau has no plans to let up in quest to reach NHL after spending his career proving doubters wrong. [Montreal Gazette]

What happened before and after Michael Cammalleri’s infamous mid-game trade. [The Athletic]

Crafty veteran David Savard is the glue that bonds the Canadiens’ defence together. [Montreal Gazette]

A to-do list or wishful thinking? What Kent Hughes could do on Friday. [The Hockey Writers]

How the swirling forces of the NHL trade market have impacted the Canadiens’ deadline outlook. [The Athletic]

#Habs Joel Edmundson says he wants to remain a Montreal Canadien: "we got a good thing going here & I want to be a part of the process so I told the team I want to stay but it's a business so whatever happens happens." — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 3, 2023

Around the league and elsewhere

#Yotes have $28.2M on injured reserve (Weber, Ladd, Little, Voracek, Brown)



They also have $3.6M in dead cap hits (OEL, Kane)



A sum of $31.8M, 42% of their total $75M in total cap hit — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 2, 2023