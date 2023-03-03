 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki bounces back in February

In today’s links, the captain has a bounce-back month, Xavier Simoneau’s well-earned new contract, and NHL teams show that the Trade Deadline wasn’t on Wednesday.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nick Suzuki’s line found their bearings again in February. [Radio-Canada | Google Translate]
  • Xavier Simoneau has no plans to let up in quest to reach NHL after spending his career proving doubters wrong. [Montreal Gazette]
  • What happened before and after Michael Cammalleri’s infamous mid-game trade. [The Athletic]
  • Crafty veteran David Savard is the glue that bonds the Canadiens’ defence together. [Montreal Gazette]
  • A to-do list or wishful thinking? What Kent Hughes could do on Friday. [The Hockey Writers]
  • How the swirling forces of the NHL trade market have impacted the Canadiens’ deadline outlook. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Jonathan Quick is worth a throw of the dice for the Vegas Golden Knights. [The Athletic]
  • Three-time Olympian Brianna Decker announced her retirement from the United States national hockey team on Thursday. [TSN]
  • David Pastrnak’s new contract has placed him among the league’s elite. [Sportsnet]
  • How the Eastern Conference took over the trade deadline. [ESPN]
  • Inside the NHL’s deadline-week defense carousel — how the big trades went down and why some didn’t. [The Athletic]
  • The Ottawa Senators are going for it. [Silver Seven Sens]
  • The Arizona Coyotes acquired yet another contract of an inactive player on Thursday, raising some eyebrows. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Nova Scotia’s referee-in-chief says verbal abuse towards officials is becoming all too common across the province. [CTV Atlantic]
  • The Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association is finalizing plans with corporate sponsors to launch what would be North America’s second women’s pro league by the end of this year. [Sportsnet]

