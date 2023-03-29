 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: A Matter of Time

Joël Bouchard isn’t surprised by the success Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has had in the NHL so far, how players declining to wear the Pride night jerseys is a symptom of a bigger problem in hockey, Towes’ return, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The success that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is enjoying in the NHL doesn’t surprise Joël Bouchard. [Montreal Gazette]
  • ICYMI: The Habs have returned Cayden Primeau to the AHL following the game against the Philadelphia Flyers. [Canadiens]
  • Cayden Primeau and Sean Farrell had good games, but that wasn’t enough to pull the Habs into the win column. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Connor Bedard is the uncontested first-round pick, but Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson are no slouches either. [TSN]
  • The issues with players declining to wear the Pride Night jerseys are just a symptom of the bigger problem. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • Jonathan Toews is preparing to come back to the Chicago Blackhawks, but possibly for the last time. [NHL]
  • Sheldon Keef and Michael Bunting aren’t worried about any fallout following their seeming fallout on the bench. [Sportsnet]
  • Fighting may have changed over the years and be way down but even so, it may never disappear entirely. [The Athletic]
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning are a perennial playoff powerhouse, but might their shaky recent performances be a sign of things to come? [Sportsnet]

