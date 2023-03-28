 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Flyers Top Six Minutes: Sean Farrell makes his debut

An even game, which had more scoring in the final 150 seconds than it had in the first 57 minutes of play.

By Anton Rasegård and Justin Blades
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • It’s Sean Farrell’s debut, and he’s playing with Jonathan Drouin. I hope they don’t just end up spending 60 minutes passing the puck back and forth to one another.
  • Primeau in the net. I can see a wide span of outcomes from that.
  • Apparently the other goalie, Felix Sandström has only one a single game in his 13 starts this year.
  • Tank battle?

First period

  • Sean Farrell’s senses were turned up to 11 for his first NHL shift, trying to stay alert to any danger in the defensive zone.
  • Cayden Primeau stops all of the first three shots on goal he’s faced in the opening minutes, so he has that on Jake Allen so far.
  • It feels strange to witness a Habs game which is still goalless three minutes in.
  • Farrell looks good so far. Especially when you consider him being thrust in from the NCAA without any time to practice with the team.
  • If I was a Philly fan, I would be seriously worried for the future. There’s just nothing there.
  • No ideas, no fun players to watch, no cohesion. Just a big lot of nothing. With Tortorella at the wheel.
  • Oh wait. They have Cam York. I retract my statement. Next up: Trophyland.

Second period

  • Gurianov to the box. Power play for the Cheese steaks.
  • We have a goal!
  • Morgan (Jack) Frost opens the scoring with a stone cold shot.
  • A real freezer for the Canadiens.
  • RHP hurt. Blocking a slapshot with your foot is as brave as it is painful.
  • Some true Hawaii style hockey now. Major chance for one team followed by major chance at the other end.
  • Tierney and Pezzetta with a two-on-one, and shootout slayer Pez hits the post. Gah.
  • Primeau robs Allison on a breakaway and then Sandström returns the favour against the Habs.
  • Tied game. Brendan Gallagher!
  • Gally’s on a heater now. Think, just a few weeks ago, there were voices raised about whether he would even get back to full hockey health again.
  • Matheson a fait trébucher Kieffer Bellows. We’ll end this period with a Philly power play.

Third period

  • Feels like this game could go any way now.
  • For the tank, I’m hoping for a loss and a more cemented fifth spot in the lottery.
  • For the story, I’m hoping for a game-winning Farrell goal.
  • Time goes by so slowly for those who wait. No time to hesitate.
  • Morgan Frosty Flake scores with two minutes to go.
  • I feel bad for Primeau, but hey... He’s still above .900.
  • Will Felix Sandström double his win tally this season?
  • Sure looks that way.
  • Goalie pulled. Here goes nothing.
  • And nothing it was.
  • Matheson has to chase back to catch a loose puck, with Owen Tippett intercepting his attempted pass to score 3-1 into the empty net.
  • RHP scores a consoling 3-2 with 22.4 seconds left to play.
  • Good last second attention span from the rookie.
  • Competitive loss? Good for both tank and team development.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) No GM will want to fleece a child

2) They’re going to battle for the title of best Gally the rest of the season

1) Message received

