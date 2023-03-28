Canadiens @ Flyers Top Six Minutes: Sean Farrell makes his debut

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- It’s Sean Farrell’s debut, and he’s playing with Jonathan Drouin. I hope they don’t just end up spending 60 minutes passing the puck back and forth to one another.
- Primeau in the net. I can see a wide span of outcomes from that.
- Apparently the other goalie, Felix Sandström has only one a single game in his 13 starts this year.
- Tank battle?
First period
- Sean Farrell’s senses were turned up to 11 for his first NHL shift, trying to stay alert to any danger in the defensive zone.
- Cayden Primeau stops all of the first three shots on goal he’s faced in the opening minutes, so he has that on Jake Allen so far.
- It feels strange to witness a Habs game which is still goalless three minutes in.
- Farrell looks good so far. Especially when you consider him being thrust in from the NCAA without any time to practice with the team.
- If I was a Philly fan, I would be seriously worried for the future. There’s just nothing there.
- No ideas, no fun players to watch, no cohesion. Just a big lot of nothing. With Tortorella at the wheel.
- Oh wait. They have Cam York. I retract my statement. Next up: Trophyland.
Second period
- Gurianov to the box. Power play for the Cheese steaks.
- We have a goal!
- Morgan (Jack) Frost opens the scoring with a stone cold shot.
- A real freezer for the Canadiens.
- RHP hurt. Blocking a slapshot with your foot is as brave as it is painful.
- Some true Hawaii style hockey now. Major chance for one team followed by major chance at the other end.
- Tierney and Pezzetta with a two-on-one, and shootout slayer Pez hits the post. Gah.
- Primeau robs Allison on a breakaway and then Sandström returns the favour against the Habs.
- Tied game. Brendan Gallagher!
- Gally’s on a heater now. Think, just a few weeks ago, there were voices raised about whether he would even get back to full hockey health again.
- Matheson a fait trébucher Kieffer Bellows. We’ll end this period with a Philly power play.
Third period
- Feels like this game could go any way now.
- For the tank, I’m hoping for a loss and a more cemented fifth spot in the lottery.
- For the story, I’m hoping for a game-winning Farrell goal.
- Time goes by so slowly for those who wait. No time to hesitate.
- Morgan Frosty Flake scores with two minutes to go.
- I feel bad for Primeau, but hey... He’s still above .900.
- Will Felix Sandström double his win tally this season?
- Sure looks that way.
- Goalie pulled. Here goes nothing.
- And nothing it was.
- Matheson has to chase back to catch a loose puck, with Owen Tippett intercepting his attempted pass to score 3-1 into the empty net.
- RHP scores a consoling 3-2 with 22.4 seconds left to play.
- Good last second attention span from the rookie.
- Competitive loss? Good for both tank and team development.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) No GM will want to fleece a child
2) They’re going to battle for the title of best Gally the rest of the season
1) Message received
