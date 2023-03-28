Canadiens @ Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

With his NCAA career just coming to an end days ago, the professional chapter of Sean Farrell’s hockey story begins tonight at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The forward made a name for himself with his playmaking acumen at Harvard, and will look to bring that to his new team.

Cayden Primeau gets the start in goal after being recalled specifically for this game. With Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jake Evans also in the formation, that will be three of the Canadiens’ seventh-round selections from the past nine years playing in the game, joining sixth-rounder Michael Pezzetta, who had the shootout winner (and Tiger Williams celebration) last night, and fifth-rounder Brendan Gallagher, who reached the 200-goal milestone.

Montreal will be without Kirby Dach, who was pulled from the contest last night by a concussion spotter and is now listed as out with an upper-body injury. It’s been a tough year with injuries for the centreman, and now he’s recovering from a new ailment that will force him to miss more time down the stretch.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #68 Mike Hoffman #25 Denis Gurianov #71 Jake Evans #27 Jonathan Drouin #57 Sean Farrell #67 Chris Tierney #11 Brendan Gallagher #55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #30 Cayden Primeau #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Chris Wideman

Injured/Ill: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Joel Farabee Noah Cates Owen Tippett James van Riemsdyk Kevin Hayes Kieffer Bellows Brendan Lemieux Morgan Frost Wade Allison Nicolas Deslauriers Scott Laughton Kyle Okposo

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ivan Provorov Cam York Travis Sanheim Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler Tony DeAngelo Justin Braun