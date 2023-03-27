 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket

The Habs have surprisingly made a goaltending move ahead of tonight’s game against the Sabres.

By Matt Drake
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Montreal Canadiens have announced that they’ve recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.

Exactly what this means for the NHL goaltenders is unclear at this time. Jake Allen is starting tonight’s game, and Samuel Montembeault was expected to be up next when the Habs take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Either the latter is at less than 100%, or they simply wanted to give one of them a night completely off

Through 35 appearances with the Rocket this season, Primeau has posted a .906 save percentage and a 3.13 Goals Against Average.

To keep Laval staffed, they’ve dipped into the reserves with the Lions de Trois Rivieres.

