Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Montreal Canadiens have announced that they’ve recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le gardien Cayden Primeau du Rocket de Laval. Il rejoindra l’équipe à Philadelphie.



Exactly what this means for the NHL goaltenders is unclear at this time. Jake Allen is starting tonight’s game, and Samuel Montembeault was expected to be up next when the Habs take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Either the latter is at less than 100%, or they simply wanted to give one of them a night completely off

Through 35 appearances with the Rocket this season, Primeau has posted a .906 save percentage and a 3.13 Goals Against Average.

To keep Laval staffed, they’ve dipped into the reserves with the Lions de Trois Rivieres.