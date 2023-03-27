Canadiens @ Sabres Top Six Minutes: Full effort for the win

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Just because the Sabres are trying to grab a playoff spot doesn’t mean they’re better than us. You know what I mean.

Nine games left. Let’s do this!

Breaking News: Cayden Primeau just got recalled and will join the team in Philly.

Well that can’t be good.

First period

Harris opens the scoring 1:22 in! I told you they weren’t better than us.

In his NHL debut, on his first shift Lukas Rousek ties it up. Don’t think you’re special new dude. It happens all the time.

Dach attempts to check a Sabre but ends up clocking Edmundson with his stick. Let’s not do this kind of hijinks again tonight fellas.

Gallagher is the first one to take a seat in the box.

While taking the faceoff, Evans sends Krebs flying onto his butt. Jake “No BS Evans” is on deck tonight and it’s fun.

However, Jokiharju doesn’t find it very funny and follows it up with a big check. I’m going to count it as a win that he didn’t go for Evans’ head.

If you’re not enjoying Mike Matheson, you’re not paying attention.

Second period

Six seconds into their third power play, Buffalo decides they want to play a little four-on-four instead.

Please don’t knock Gallagher down. I’m pretty sure he’s turning to glass.

Belzile picks the top corner from a sharp angle and we’re back in the lead! Boy, that sweeet!

And Buffalo shows us up once again just over a minute later with Peterka’s I-can-go-sharper-than-you behind the goal line shot to tie it up.

Stillman gives the Sabres their first lead of the night.

Kovacevic takes a shot, breaks his stick then gets checked by a Sabre. Yes, may as well just go take a seat on the bench and regroup there, Kovy.

Hoffman with two good attempts but Comrie sprawls and puts a stop to it.

Third period

Are the Habs on the power play? Nope, just dominating Buffalo’s zone. Again.

Savard lets a shot rip that hit 92.0 MPH. Someone’s getting frustrated.

A Gally goal ties it up! That makes goal #200 for our feisty little winger.

The Habs played a full 40 minutes and this final period is 20 minutes turbo charged.

Allen stops the puck and has no idea where it is. But Matheson does and swipes it away. **See 1st period Matheson.

Hoffman with a spin-o-rama pass to Suzuki who lets it rip but can’t finish off the fancy play with a goal.

And with that, we’re off to...

Overtime

Allen with the save plays the puck up centre ice. Dach picks it up and goes for it. For his attempt he gets checked from behind.

So, off to the power play we go.

Buffalo rings one off the post.

Both teams are having so much fun they just don’t want it to end. So, we’re off to...

Shootout

My battery is dying. Someone needs to finish this up.

Or, you know, go to six rounds.

Thank you, Pezz!

I told you they weren’t better than us.



EOTP 3 Stars

3) It’s great to have defencemen who can make it work

2) I’m kind of upset it didn’t need to be reviewed

1) We’re all heavily invested