We now have one week remaining until SB Nation’s support for Eyes On The Prize comes to an end on March 31, 2023. Since the last update, we’ve been fielding a few offers to join existing networks or enter into other partnerships. Some of those options remain open, but the plan for now is to take the site — with its current name and archive — to our own hosting service and have it run as an independent operation.

The goal is to be up and running on April 1. Some time will be required to complete the full site transfer, which can’t begin until March 31, so we may not have the archive or the regular URL right away, but that should all be taken care of within a day or two of the launch.

This move is possible thanks to your support, through both our GoFundMe campaign and Patreon account for monthly donations, allowing us to cover the initial operating costs of getting the site hosted and paying for the additional services that go along with that, and also paying the site’s writers for the next two months once our time at SB Nation comes to an end. Thank you for your assistance in this process, and we will be working on some perks for the new site in the coming months for those who have donated.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Around the League and Elsewhere