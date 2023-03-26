Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- According to Elliotte Friedman, Sean Farrell is leaning toward signing with the Canadiens (though probably not to become a defenceman). [Sportsnet]
- Justin Barron believed in his offensive game, and that’s helping him reach his potential. [TVA Sports]
- Denis Gurianov could end up being a deadline steal. [Montreal Gazette]
- The details on the jerseys Montreal wore for Indigenous Celebration Night. [Canadiens.com]
- Lane Hutson is off to the NCAA’s Frozen Four tournament in Tampa, Florida. [GoTerriers.com]
- RHP will now be known by a new name:
Around the league and elsewhere
- Linus Ullmark explains the “recoil” technique that he has adopted and will likely earn him the Vezina Trophy this season. [NHL.com]
- Jakob Chychrun will miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. [TSN]
- The New Jersey Devils joined the list of teams to clinch spots in the post-season. [All About The Jersey]
- Sean Farrell’s teammate, Henry Thrun, has signed with the San Jose Sharks. [TSN]
