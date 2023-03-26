 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Sean Farrell could sign with the Canadiens soon

In today’s links, a report on Montreal’s top forward prospect, how Justin Barron found his groove, Lane Hutson advances to Final Four, and Linus Ullmark breaks down his “recoil” technique.

By Justin Blades
/ new
2023 Beanpot Tournament - Championship Game Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • According to Elliotte Friedman, Sean Farrell is leaning toward signing with the Canadiens (though probably not to become a defenceman). [Sportsnet]
  • Justin Barron believed in his offensive game, and that’s helping him reach his potential. [TVA Sports]
  • Denis Gurianov could end up being a deadline steal. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The details on the jerseys Montreal wore for Indigenous Celebration Night. [Canadiens.com]
  • Lane Hutson is off to the NCAA’s Frozen Four tournament in Tampa, Florida. [GoTerriers.com]
  • RHP will now be known by a new name:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Linus Ullmark explains the “recoil” technique that he has adopted and will likely earn him the Vezina Trophy this season. [NHL.com]
  • Jakob Chychrun will miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. [TSN]
  • The New Jersey Devils joined the list of teams to clinch spots in the post-season. [All About The Jersey]
  • Sean Farrell’s teammate, Henry Thrun, has signed with the San Jose Sharks. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...