[Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard completes the hat trick

RHP has had a game, and it's far from over. Tic-Tac-Goal!Mike Hoffman feeds it to RHP who gets the re-direct for his first NHL hat trick! pic.twitter.com/QEgnehrBOt— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 26, 2023
