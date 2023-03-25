Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Hatty-Pinard and Slick Nick wreak havoc on Indigenous night

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

It’s something very comforting about being part of Hockey Night in Canada while actually being here in the flesh. Makes me feel like I’m part of a big Canadian family.

Philly has already won. That’s good for the tank.

Otherwise, I’m hoping for wins for NYR, VAN, ANA, OTT and CHI.

#4TheTank #PotentialJinx?

First Period

Love the pre-game jerseys!

Columbus takes an early lead. Sad for the game, but good #4TheTank.

Mike Hoffman evens the score after a smooth zone entry from Mike Matheson.

Une visière complète? Pas de problème



Full face shield doesn't affect this guy#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VDBecFfEcI — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2023

The irony of playing against a team named after Cristopher Columbus on Indigenous Celebration Night.

Minnesota manages to just squeeze past Chicago. That’s too bad. Was hoping for a CHI point there.

Who needs Messi when you have Jesse?

Ylönen gives the Canadiens the lead midway through the first.

Marchenko may have tied the game?

Monty knocks the goal off balance right as the puck hits the far post, with the puck then bouncing off the goalie’s back and in.

Call changed from no-goal to goal. Whaddaya gonna do?

Ceci n’est pas un enterrement de crapaud right now though, is it?

Second Period

RHP making his very best Brendan Gallagher impression and we have another lead for the Habs.

Un 10e but pour Rafaël cette saison!



That's RHP's 10th goal of the season!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vSCNtwbCzU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023

100 per cent a Mike Matheson goal though.

Nothing against Jeff Petry, but in 2023 and going forward, I am delighted to have Matheson instead.

Annnnd then David Savard hits the puck over the glass and Columbus will have a chance to tie things up on the man advantage.

Harvey-Pinard. Again!

Suzuki with his third assist for the evening, bringing him up above 60 points for the second straight season.

Oh Captain, My Captain!

It’s play against one net only right now. The Blue Jackets are playing hockey like the tire fire they’ve been all season long.

5-2 and it’s the best of goals.

It is a Gally goal!

His first since early January. Assisted by another former member of the IR-club, Jake Evans.

Gally with his very best Gally impression as well.

See how fun hockey can be when you don’t have half your team on IR.

RHP! He scores when he wants.

We have a first career hat-trick for the young man from Saguenay.

RHP CAUGHT A HAT ON HIS STICK LMAO pic.twitter.com/YgbtqIevDJ — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 26, 2023

According to the broadcast, Harvey-Pinard is the first Canadiens player to score a hatty in one and the same period since 1952.

Third Period

Will RHP score four goals, and become the first rookie to do so since Sprague’s brother Odie Cleghorn in 1919?

Will Slick Nick have his first four point game during his NHL career?

So many questions still to answer!

But first thing’s first:

Who actually scored the seventh goal of the night?

Did Chris Tierney get his stick on the puck or was Alex Belzile last Hab on the puck.

Regardless, we now have 7-2 for the home side.

Make that eight*.

And Nick Suzuki has his fourth point of the night.

Three assists are followed by an unassisted goal. And a nice one at that.

C'est au tour de Nick de faire allumer la lampe



Nick's turn to light the lamp#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qJ1WHLhJn2 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023

It’s actually fun to win once in a while. Regardless of the whole #4TheTank-movement; a movement for which I am currently the president.

