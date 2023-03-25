 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Hatty-Pinard and Slick Nick wreak havoc on Indigenous night

Their linemate, a man who in popular circles is known as Hoof, was not far behind.

By Anton Rasegård
Columbus Blue Jackets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • It’s something very comforting about being part of Hockey Night in Canada while actually being here in the flesh. Makes me feel like I’m part of a big Canadian family.
  • Philly has already won. That’s good for the tank.
  • Otherwise, I’m hoping for wins for NYR, VAN, ANA, OTT and CHI.
  • #4TheTank #PotentialJinx?

First Period

  • Love the pre-game jerseys!
  • Columbus takes an early lead. Sad for the game, but good #4TheTank.
  • Mike Hoffman evens the score after a smooth zone entry from Mike Matheson.
  • The irony of playing against a team named after Cristopher Columbus on Indigenous Celebration Night.
  • Minnesota manages to just squeeze past Chicago. That’s too bad. Was hoping for a CHI point there.
  • Who needs Messi when you have Jesse?
  • Ylönen gives the Canadiens the lead midway through the first.
  • Marchenko may have tied the game?
  • Monty knocks the goal off balance right as the puck hits the far post, with the puck then bouncing off the goalie’s back and in.
  • Call changed from no-goal to goal. Whaddaya gonna do?
  • Ceci n’est pas un enterrement de crapaud right now though, is it?

Second Period

  • RHP making his very best Brendan Gallagher impression and we have another lead for the Habs.
  • 100 per cent a Mike Matheson goal though.
  • Nothing against Jeff Petry, but in 2023 and going forward, I am delighted to have Matheson instead.
  • Annnnd then David Savard hits the puck over the glass and Columbus will have a chance to tie things up on the man advantage.
  • Harvey-Pinard. Again!
  • Suzuki with his third assist for the evening, bringing him up above 60 points for the second straight season.
  • Oh Captain, My Captain!
  • It’s play against one net only right now. The Blue Jackets are playing hockey like the tire fire they’ve been all season long.
  • 5-2 and it’s the best of goals.
  • It is a Gally goal!
  • His first since early January. Assisted by another former member of the IR-club, Jake Evans.
  • Gally with his very best Gally impression as well.
  • See how fun hockey can be when you don’t have half your team on IR.
  • RHP! He scores when he wants.
  • We have a first career hat-trick for the young man from Saguenay.
  • According to the broadcast, Harvey-Pinard is the first Canadiens player to score a hatty in one and the same period since 1952.

Third Period

  • Will RHP score four goals, and become the first rookie to do so since Sprague’s brother Odie Cleghorn in 1919?
  • Will Slick Nick have his first four point game during his NHL career?
  • So many questions still to answer!
  • But first thing’s first:
  • Who actually scored the seventh goal of the night?
  • Did Chris Tierney get his stick on the puck or was Alex Belzile last Hab on the puck.
  • Regardless, we now have 7-2 for the home side.
  • Make that eight*.
  • And Nick Suzuki has his fourth point of the night.
  • Three assists are followed by an unassisted goal. And a nice one at that.
  • It’s actually fun to win once in a while. Regardless of the whole #4TheTank-movement; a movement for which I am currently the president.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) They played it to a T

2) It’s difficult to be upset about that one

1) We expect you all to join us to discuss next Saturday’s game as well

