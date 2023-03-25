Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Hatty-Pinard and Slick Nick wreak havoc on Indigenous night

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- It’s something very comforting about being part of Hockey Night in Canada while actually being here in the flesh. Makes me feel like I’m part of a big Canadian family.
- Philly has already won. That’s good for the tank.
- Otherwise, I’m hoping for wins for NYR, VAN, ANA, OTT and CHI.
- #4TheTank #PotentialJinx?
First Period
- Love the pre-game jerseys!
- Columbus takes an early lead. Sad for the game, but good #4TheTank.
- Mike Hoffman evens the score after a smooth zone entry from Mike Matheson.
Une visière complète? Pas de problème— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2023
Full face shield doesn't affect this guy#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VDBecFfEcI
- The irony of playing against a team named after Cristopher Columbus on Indigenous Celebration Night.
- Minnesota manages to just squeeze past Chicago. That’s too bad. Was hoping for a CHI point there.
- Who needs Messi when you have Jesse?
- Ylönen gives the Canadiens the lead midway through the first.
- Marchenko may have tied the game?
- Monty knocks the goal off balance right as the puck hits the far post, with the puck then bouncing off the goalie’s back and in.
- Call changed from no-goal to goal. Whaddaya gonna do?
- Ceci n’est pas un enterrement de crapaud right now though, is it?
Second Period
- RHP making his very best Brendan Gallagher impression and we have another lead for the Habs.
Un 10e but pour Rafaël cette saison!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023
That's RHP's 10th goal of the season!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vSCNtwbCzU
- 100 per cent a Mike Matheson goal though.
- Nothing against Jeff Petry, but in 2023 and going forward, I am delighted to have Matheson instead.
- Annnnd then David Savard hits the puck over the glass and Columbus will have a chance to tie things up on the man advantage.
- Harvey-Pinard. Again!
Mets-en de la sauce HP!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023
Love. This. Kid.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UJWxJPNuYZ
- Suzuki with his third assist for the evening, bringing him up above 60 points for the second straight season.
- Oh Captain, My Captain!
- It’s play against one net only right now. The Blue Jackets are playing hockey like the tire fire they’ve been all season long.
- 5-2 and it’s the best of goals.
- It is a Gally goal!
Jake ➡️ Brendan#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hzNeqa6BnG— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023
- His first since early January. Assisted by another former member of the IR-club, Jake Evans.
- Gally with his very best Gally impression as well.
- See how fun hockey can be when you don’t have half your team on IR.
- RHP! He scores when he wants.
- We have a first career hat-trick for the young man from Saguenay.
RHP CAUGHT A HAT ON HIS STICK LMAO pic.twitter.com/YgbtqIevDJ— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 26, 2023
- According to the broadcast, Harvey-Pinard is the first Canadiens player to score a hatty in one and the same period since 1952.
Third Period
- Will RHP score four goals, and become the first rookie to do so since Sprague’s brother Odie Cleghorn in 1919?
- Will Slick Nick have his first four point game during his NHL career?
- So many questions still to answer!
- But first thing’s first:
- Who actually scored the seventh goal of the night?
- Did Chris Tierney get his stick on the puck or was Alex Belzile last Hab on the puck.
- Regardless, we now have 7-2 for the home side.
- Make that eight*.
- And Nick Suzuki has his fourth point of the night.
- Three assists are followed by an unassisted goal. And a nice one at that.
C'est au tour de Nick de faire allumer la lampe— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2023
Nick's turn to light the lamp#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qJ1WHLhJn2
- It’s actually fun to win once in a while. Regardless of the whole #4TheTank-movement; a movement for which I am currently the president.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) They played it to a T
2) It’s difficult to be upset about that one
1) We expect you all to join us to discuss next Saturday’s game as well
