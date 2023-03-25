 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The countdown of the final 10 games begins with Columbus in town.

By Justin Blades
Columbus Blue Jackets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

As expected, Jordan Harris is ready to re-enter the lineup this evening, spelling Chris Wideman and reuniting a pairing with Johnny Kovacevic that has proven to be an effective duo all season long.

Jesse Ylönen is also back in after being a healthy scratch versus the Boston Bruins. That was a bit of an odd decision from Martin St-Louis considering that Ylönen has three goals in the last four games he’s played, but that will give the winger a bit more reason to get involved in the offence tonight, and he’ll be doing so against one of the worst defences in the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #68 Mike Hoffman
#25 Denis Gurianov #77 Kirby Dach #27 Jonathan Drouin
#56 Jesse Ylönen #71 Jake Evans #11 Brendan Gallagher
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Chris Wideman
Injured/Ill: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Kirill Marchenko
Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Lane Pederson
Emil Bemstrom Hunter McKown Trey Fix-Wolansky

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Tim Berni Andrew Peeke
Adam Boqvist Nick Blankenburg
Gavin Bayreuther Jake Christiansen

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Elvis Merzlikins Michael Hutchinson

