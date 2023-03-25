Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio

Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

As expected, Jordan Harris is ready to re-enter the lineup this evening, spelling Chris Wideman and reuniting a pairing with Johnny Kovacevic that has proven to be an effective duo all season long.

Jesse Ylönen is also back in after being a healthy scratch versus the Boston Bruins. That was a bit of an odd decision from Martin St-Louis considering that Ylönen has three goals in the last four games he’s played, but that will give the winger a bit more reason to get involved in the offence tonight, and he’ll be doing so against one of the worst defences in the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #68 Mike Hoffman #25 Denis Gurianov #77 Kirby Dach #27 Jonathan Drouin #56 Jesse Ylönen #71 Jake Evans #11 Brendan Gallagher #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Chris Wideman

Injured/Ill: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Johnny Gaudreau Boone Jenner Kirill Marchenko Liam Foudy Jack Roslovic Kent Johnson Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Lane Pederson Emil Bemstrom Hunter McKown Trey Fix-Wolansky

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Tim Berni Andrew Peeke Adam Boqvist Nick Blankenburg Gavin Bayreuther Jake Christiansen