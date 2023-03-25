Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Blue Jackets region: Bally Sports Ohio
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now
As expected, Jordan Harris is ready to re-enter the lineup this evening, spelling Chris Wideman and reuniting a pairing with Johnny Kovacevic that has proven to be an effective duo all season long.
Jesse Ylönen is also back in after being a healthy scratch versus the Boston Bruins. That was a bit of an odd decision from Martin St-Louis considering that Ylönen has three goals in the last four games he’s played, but that will give the winger a bit more reason to get involved in the offence tonight, and he’ll be doing so against one of the worst defences in the NHL.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#68 Mike Hoffman
|#25 Denis Gurianov
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#27 Jonathan Drouin
|#56 Jesse Ylönen
|#71 Jake Evans
|#11 Brendan Gallagher
|#55 Michael Pezzetta
|#67 Chris Tierney
|#60 Alex Belzile
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#8 Mike Matheson
|#58 David Savard
|#44 Joel Edmundson
|#52 Justin Barron
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
|#34 Jake Allen
Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Chris Wideman
Injured/Ill: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj
Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Boone Jenner
|Kirill Marchenko
|Liam Foudy
|Jack Roslovic
|Kent Johnson
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Lane Pederson
|Emil Bemstrom
|Hunter McKown
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Tim Berni
|Andrew Peeke
|Adam Boqvist
|Nick Blankenburg
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Jake Christiansen
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Michael Hutchinson
Loading comments...