Saturday Habs Headlines: Adding Insult to Injury

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- ICYMI: Josh Anderson is the latest Canadiens player to be done for the season. [NHL]
- The Habs’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad injury luck this season has indeed been dreadful, but it has also allowed players further down the depth chart to blossom, and bettered the Canadiens’ chances at a player like Connor Beddard.
- The Habs will hold their second Indigenous Celebration Night tonight. [Canadiens]
- Their Indigenous Celebration Night warmup jerseys feature designs from Atikamekw artist Meky Ottawa. [Canadiens]
- Sean Farrell’s NCAA season might have come to a disappointing end, but he’s likely to follow it up with a contract. [La Presse]
- AJ Greer suspended one game for his cross-check on Mike Hoffman. [TSN]
- Hoffman wasn’t thrilled with the verdict. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]
- Many local artists can be found on Rafael Harvey-Pinard’s playlist. [Canadiens]
- Serge Savard is glad that the Bell Centre once again feels like home, and Chris Nilan is glad to spend time with Canadiens past and present again. [Montreal Gazette | Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Events that were meant to show support for the LGBTQ community have mostly just revealed how far hockey still has to go before it really understands the purpose of these nights. [CBC | CBC]
- The “recoil” technique, and its contribution to Linus Ullmark’s success. [NHL]
- Sidney Crosby’s scoring hasn’t slowed down at all as he approaches 1,500 career points. [NHL]
- Tage Thompson could become the tallest player to hit 50 goals or 100 points, among his other accomplishments. [ESPN]
- The Arizona Coyotes minority leader has been suspended indefinitely by the league following his arrest on domestic violence charges. [TSN]
- Patrik Laine will be out for a few weeks with an injury. [TSN | NBC Sports]
- Vancouver Canucks broadcaster John Garrett announces that he will be retiring at the end of the season. [Sportsnet]
- The Rock is the latest Hollywood celebrity reportedly interested in the Ottawa Senators. [Yahoo Sports]
- U.S. President Joe Biden took a humorous dig at the Toronto Maple Leafs in his speech to the House of Commons. [Sportsnet]
- With the odds of landing Bedard significantly lower than the odds of missing out on him, the teams at the bottom of the league are trying to balance the tank with development. [Yahoo Sports]
- Edmonton has ended up being a great fit for Mattias Ekholm. [Sportset]
- J.T. Miller has been strong as the Canucks’ improvement continues. [Sportsnet]
- The Calgary Flames’ playoff hopes are an ever-diminishing fire. [Sportsnet]
