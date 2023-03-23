 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal tries to carry some momentum from a win versus the Lightning to their match with the Bruins.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: NOV 14 Canadiens at Bruins Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Bruins region: NESN
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Josh Anderson goes down, Jake Evans returns to action in the latest shuffle of players between the injured list and the active roster. With Kirby Dach also shifting down to centre the second line, the Canadiens have three of their top centres available to take on the Bruins.

That will give them a better shot at defeating a superior team than we would have said just a few games ago when the Habs were struggling to play competitive matches. Martin St-Louis will be more comfortable sending out his lines versus the best team in the league with a number of his regulars back in, and he will expect another composed effort from his defencemen to back them up.

The first task is surviving the opening minutes of the game, which has been a challenge for tonight’s starter, Jake Allen, for much of the season. He’s been struggling with the first few shots of a match before settling into the play, so if he can lock down the league’s second-best offensive team in the first half of the opening period, the Canadiens’ will at least have a fighting chance of pulling of an upset win.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #68 Mike Hoffman
#27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #25 Denis Gurianov
#32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #11 Brendan Gallagher
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron
#26 Johnny Kovacevic #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylönen
Injured/Ill: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha David Krejci David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic
A.J. Greer Tomas Nosek Garnet Hathaway

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Matt Grzelcyk Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm Dmitry Orlov
Jakub Zboril Connor Clifton

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jeremy Swayman Linus Ullmark

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 72: Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...