Canadiens @ Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Josh Anderson goes down, Jake Evans returns to action in the latest shuffle of players between the injured list and the active roster. With Kirby Dach also shifting down to centre the second line, the Canadiens have three of their top centres available to take on the Bruins.

That will give them a better shot at defeating a superior team than we would have said just a few games ago when the Habs were struggling to play competitive matches. Martin St-Louis will be more comfortable sending out his lines versus the best team in the league with a number of his regulars back in, and he will expect another composed effort from his defencemen to back them up.

The first task is surviving the opening minutes of the game, which has been a challenge for tonight’s starter, Jake Allen, for much of the season. He’s been struggling with the first few shots of a match before settling into the play, so if he can lock down the league’s second-best offensive team in the first half of the opening period, the Canadiens’ will at least have a fighting chance of pulling of an upset win.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #68 Mike Hoffman #27 Jonathan Drouin #77 Kirby Dach #25 Denis Gurianov #32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #11 Brendan Gallagher #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron #26 Johnny Kovacevic #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylönen

Injured/Ill: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Jake DeBrusk Pavel Zacha David Krejci David Pastrnak Tyler Bertuzzi Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic A.J. Greer Tomas Nosek Garnet Hathaway

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Matt Grzelcyk Charlie McAvoy Hampus Lindholm Dmitry Orlov Jakub Zboril Connor Clifton